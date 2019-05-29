Trump faces backlash over Biden attacks

(NBC News) – President Trump returned to Washington Tuesday, where he’s facing sharp criticism for his overseas attacks against the man who could be his main 2020 rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Saturday the president tweeted “North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?”

GOP Congressman Peter King called the president “wrong” for siding with a “murderous dictator” over a fellow American, and even guests on the typically Trump-friendly Fox News Network took aim at the president.

Biden, meanwhile, waited until the president returned to U.S. soil to respond, issuing a campaign statement that called the president’s words “beneath the dignity of the office” and “part of a pattern of embracing autocrats.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2HIGSUp

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.