Trump hits Toledo for first 2020 campaign rally; expected to discuss Iran tensions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) – President Donald Trump is expected to discuss escalating tensions with Iran during his first campaign rally in 2020 at Huntington Center in Toledo.

He landed in Toledo around 6 pm:

Vice President Mike Pence landed in the area earlier in the afternoon:

Pence made a stop at a restaurant in Toledo on the way to the rally.

US officials told the Associated Press a Ukranian airliner was shot down after taking off from Tehran airport earlier this week. The plane carried 63 Canadian citizens. Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau also confirmed Canadian intelligence services believe the plane was shot down by a missile and didn’t crash. He said the firing of the missile may have been accidental.

The Toledo rally gives Trump the opportunity to speak to his working and middle-class base from two states with Michigan across the border. Trump won both Michigan and Ohio in 2016 pushing a message of rebuilding the Midwest job structure that’s been hammered by offshoring the last 30 years.

Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m. Doors are now open for the public to fill the arena, which was built in 2009 and sits in downtown Toledo.