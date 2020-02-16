Trump touts his team’s handling of new virus

Washington, DC (AP) – President Donald Trump applauded his administration’s efforts in fighting the new virus known as COVID-19.

In remarks to the National Border Patrol Council Friday, Trump touted a recent poll showing a majority of the American public approves of his handling of the outbreak.

He told the crowd he was criticized early on for closing U.S. borders to people who had visited Hubei province, but he said minds were changed when it proved effective.

“Now everyone’s saying we did a good job,” Trump said.

The administration announced in late January that it would temporarily bar foreign nationals, other than immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents, who had recently traveled to China.

Trump said there are “around 12” people in the U.S. who currently infected with the coronavirus, adding that “many of them are getting better, some are fully recovered already.” “So we’re in very good shape,” he said.

The president said he talked to Chinese President Xi Jinping who he said was “working very hard on this.” He also reiterated the theory that the virus could be significantly weakened by April when the weather gets warmer.

“We don’t know yet. We’re not sure yet, but that’s around the corner. So that will be a great thing in China and other places,” he said.

