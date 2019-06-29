TTPD: Shooting at Sunset Apartments sends one to hospital

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) A 25-year-old man is in Wadley Medical Center after being shot this afternoon at a Texarkana Texas apartment complex.

Texarkana Texas police responded to reports of a shooting just after 2 this afternoon at the Sunset Apartments, 1601 Allen Lane.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshots to the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and his condition is unknown at this time.

TTPD detectives say there were several others at the scene of the shooting, and they are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to try to determine what happened.

The name of the victim has not been released.

