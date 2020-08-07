Two Bossier businesses helping students for the first day of school

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –For many Bossier Parish students, they will return to campus or begin virtual lessons on August 20th. Dollar Mania and Furniture Express set up to the plate to provide school uniforms, face masks, and hand sanitizer for one hundred students. The principals from Plain Dealing High School, Elm Grove Elementary, Meadowview Elementary, Waller Elementary, and R.V. Kerr Elementary will select twenty students each to receive two sets of uniforms.

“It is going to be great to see the smiles of these kids faces when they come to school. Although, they will be wearing their masks and you can see their twinkle in their eyes,” said Meadowview Elementary Principal Dr Janice Williams.

In addition, Bossier Parish School employees can receive three free KN95 face masks by presenting their school ID card at Dollar Mania. The generous donation from the two businesses is valued at $4,000.

