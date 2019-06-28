Two Bossier schools receive new safety upgrades

Two Bossier Parish schools received a grant to improve school safety. The “Kids on the Move” grant was applied through the North Louisiana Council of Government. Bossier and Plantation Park Elementary Schools were selected for the grant because many of their students live within an one mile radius of the school. The grant helped to improve pedestrian safety for kids and building a walking trail.

“The purpose of the grant was for children to walk and bike safely to school. There is an element of physical education. We got cross walks and flashers for the children walking to school,” said Keith Norwood.

The total cost of the grant and curriculum was over $300,000. Norwood added there was no direct cost to the Bossier School system.

