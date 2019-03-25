Two candidates compete in appeals court race

Bossier Parish sees high numbers for early voting, despite only one thing on the ballot.

Statewide, only Orleans Parish had more early voters than Bossier Parish, thanks to a hotly-contested judicial race.

Attorney Jason Brown and Bossier-Webster District Judge Jeff Thompson are hitting the campaign trail.

Both candidates are running for a seat on the bench of the Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in Bossier and Webster Parishes.



“People need to understand they need to place trust again in our leaders. They need trust in our judicial leaders that they’ll be making good decisions based on the law,” said Jason Brown, 2nd Circuit court of Appeals Candidate.

After 20 years of experience as a prosecutor, Attorney Jason Brown says he knows what it takes to be a judge on the court of appeals.



“I’m the only candidate who’s ever investigated and prosecuted political corruption. I’m one of those uncompromising candidates. I can’t be bought. I can’t be bullied. I won’t be intimidated. I won’t be silent. So I am running against the establishment,” said Brown.

Brown’s opponent Bossier Webster District Judge Jeff Thompson also practiced law for 20 years and has served on the bench for the past five years. He believes his extensice track record makes him an ideal candidate.



“I’ve been administering the law. It’s a natural progression to go to help set precedent for the 20 parishes that fall in the 2nd Circuit court of Appeals,” said Jeff Thompson, 2nd Circuit court of Appeals Candidate.

Thompson is encouraging people to get out and vote on election day.”Whether it’s a civil matter,a criminal matter, a family member’s been taken advantage of, there’s been a child custody matter .

whatever it is, It affects the families right here in our community and we have a chance to send the judge who’s been handling those to the court of appeals,” said Thompson.

The Judicial raceis the only thing on the Bossier Ballot and drew nearly 2,500 people during early voting.

