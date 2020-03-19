Two confirmed coronavirus cases in Lafayette

Breaking News
280 coronavirus cases confirmed in Louisiana, 2 new in NWLA
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – There are two cases of positive novel coronavirus in Lafayette, city and health officials announced Wednesday.

“We all knew this moment was coming,” Mayor-President Josh Guillory said.

The news of the new cases in Lafayette comes just hours after state public health officials reported that the statewide total had grown to 280 cases and 7 deaths.

Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director for the Office of Public Health in Acadiana said both patients are Lafayette Parish residents.

She added that neither patient was being treated at a local hospital.

Source: Louisiana Department of Public Health

