Two killed in crash in East Texas

ATLANTA, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Atlanta, Texas say two people were killed in a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 2300 block of West Main and U.S. Highway 59. Police said two passenger vehicles and a tractor trailer were involved. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Police said the two people killed were in the passenger vehicles. Another person with injuries was transported to a Texarkana, Texas hospital.

Officials said they are not yet releasing the names of the victims pending notification of family.