Two Louisiana leaders are urging voters to vote for the current governor

Two Louisiana leaders are encouraging Shreveport voters to support Governor John Bel Edwards in the upcoming election. They say a potential Medicaid freeze is why.

State Representative Cedric Glover held a roundtable today to encourage voters to vote for Governor Edwards instead of Eddie Rispone, saying Rispone plans to freeze Medicaid if elected.

At a small round table, Representative Glover spoke on, if a freeze was to happen, he feels it will lead to job losses, and more than 25,000 people in Shreveport losing their health care.

Representative Glover says Rispone has promised to freeze Medicaid enrollment at current levels.

Glover says Medicaid expansion has balanced funding for Oschner LSU Health and he claims for some the loss of Medicaid could be a life or death issue.

“Not only does it end up saving lives, but it also improves the quality of lives and helps to build and support economics in our region at the same time.”Representative Cedric Glover said.

“But I also understand the impact when we went without health insurance for whatever amount of time, and when I almost lost my child,” parent, Tabatha Taylor said.

We reached out to Eddie Rispone’s campaign for a response, they sent us this statement:

“Eddie understands that the only way to protect Medicaid for future generations is to reform it. Unfortunately, John Bel Edwards has mismanaged Medicaid expansion so poorly that he wasted $85 million dollars of our money giving benefits to people who are not even eligible and spent $16 million more on Medicaid welfare coverage for illegal immigrants. As governor, Eddie will work to make sure that there is a viable and sustainable safety net for our most vulnerable citizens.”

Glover was joined at the round-table by 11th district State Rep. Patrick Jefferson, who represents parts of Bienville, Claiborne, and Lincoln Parishes.