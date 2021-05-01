Two rounds of thunderstorms possible Sunday and Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday was filled with lots of clouds and light rain showers from time to time! Highs only warmed into the 70s for the ArkLaTex. Moisture levels are on the increase for the region as we await an area of low pressure to move eastward. In the last 24 hours over South Texas, this system has dumped between 6-10 inches of rain between San Antonio to Houston. We could see some heavier downpours in the ArkLaTex too. Tonight, rain and thunderstorms will increase from the southwest to the northeast.

For severe weather, I believe the threat is low. Some thunderstorms could produce some damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat is very low; however, it is not ZERO! The best chance of rain and thunderstorms will fall tonight and Sunday morning. A few lingering thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours. Following the system, temperatures will only drop into the 60s and lower 70s. The southwest winds wind and decreasing skies will push highs on Monday into the 90s! It is going to be hot and muggy! The muggy conditions will fuel more thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday.

Rainfall totals

A few strong storms could be possible Tuesday. Through Wednesday, I am expecting an additional 1-3″ of rain. With grounds saturated in some parts of the region, we could see some localized flooding! For the second half of the workweek, the forecast turns really nice. Highs in the 70s and 80s!

The next seven days