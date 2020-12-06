Two school systems are giving back to the community with Salvation Army Red Kettle Challenge

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s the biggest day of the year for the salvation army it’s their annual red kettle challenge day. Two school systems in the ArkLaTex are challenging each other to raise the most money for the non-profit.

Bossier and Caddo Parish Schools Systems are in a friendly challenge on who can raise the most money.

“Our goal is to raise as much money as we can, to support those that are in need in our community. Our goal is to see opportunity created for children, who will see us serving and learn from this community,” said Superintendent Lamar Goree of Caddo Parish Schools.

“We’re trying to raise one dollar more than last year, one dollar more than Caddo Schools, so we can help our neighbors in need,” said spokeswoman Sonja Bells for Bossier Parish Schools.

Raising money for the Salvation Army’s seventh annual Red Kettle Challenge.

“They’re about $13,000 behind right now compared to this time last year for all the red kettles, and this has been a critical year for all non-profits, the Salvation Army has really been called into action with COVID and so the needs are even greater and the donations are even fewer,” said Bells.

In 2019, both school systems collectively raised more than $10,000 for the Salvation Army.

“No one will argue the pandemic has created a new sensitivity around making sure we are meeting the needs of our community and our world. I think we know that there are a lot of people out there in great need,” Superintendent Goree.

“We get out of the community what you put into it, and the Salvation Army helps not only neighbors in need But even the children of Bossier Parish schools in so many different ways and their families,” said Bells.

Both school systems have people in different locations across Bossier and Shreveport in front of different stores. Bossier Parish School workers were set up at 11 different locations across Bossier City and Caddo Parish Schools administration was set up at all Walmarts across Shreveport.