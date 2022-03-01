SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport Mudbugs, who once sat in the basement of the NAHL’s South Division, are still clawing their way into a playoff spot. However, the end is near thanks to a big weekend from the Bugs.

With a series sweep over Corpus Christi, the Mudbugs have jumped over the Ice Rays in the standings and now sit four points behind Odessa, who in perfect timing, is coming to town this weekend. If the Mudbugs can pick up two wins against the Jackalopes, they move into fourth place, and into the playoffs. The only problem is the Bugs are 0-4 against Odessa this season.



“We didn’t win our first two series against them, so I think that’s a big one coming here on home ice for us,” said forward Logan Gotinsky.

However, this Mudbugs team is different than the one that plaayed Odessa earlier this season.

“That was when we were kind of in that stretch of the slump,” said Gotinsky. “We’re a very different team than we were last time we played them from the culture we’ve had around the rink and in the locker room and on the ice. So I think it will be very interesting to see what happens this weekend.”

If there was any time for the rematch, this weekend is it. The Mudbugs are coming off of one of their best weekends of the year, sweeping Corpus Christi while scoring 12 goals.



“It wasn’t just one line,” said head coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell. “It was a full team of chipping in whether it was goals, assists, and doing a good job on special teams. When you’re playing that way, and all the lines are chipping in offensively, then the puck is bound to go in. Last weekend just makes this weekend now the biggest weekend of the year.”

The “biggest weekend of the year” kicks off Friday with a two-game set against Odessa, and then the Mudbugs host New Mexico on Sunday in a rescheduled game to wrap up three games in three days.