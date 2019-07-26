Typical summertime pattern returns to the ArkLaTex

Friday will be the last day of the lower humidity. Winds will begin to turn more to the southeast which will lead to higher humidity and moisture levels. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 60s.

Highs for Saturday

Saturday, we will return to a typical late July afternoon. Highs will be back into the lower 90s. The heat index values will be into the triple digits. Clouds will begin to increase for Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will return to the region. The best chance of rain will be in Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The best chance of rain will come on Monday and Tuesday. An upper level disturbance will move into range. With daytime heating, the thunderstorms will bubble up and fade after sunset. The chance of showers and storms will continue into the rest of the work week. Temperatures will continue to warm back into the middle 90s by the end of the week.

The next seven days

The next seven days in Texarkana

