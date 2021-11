SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy joins us live in studio to discuss the newly passed Infrastructure Bill and how it will affect Northwest Louisiana.

The U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by a vote of 69-30 in August.

Louisiana’s roads and bridges, coastlines and waterways, as well as broadband internet access will benefit from the newly signed bill.

Cassidy also discusses what is being done at the congressional level to combat inflation.