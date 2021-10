Storms that develop late Sunday afternoon will move through the ArkLaTex Sunday night. Severe weather will be possible mainly over the NW quarter of the area. The warm temperatures will stick around until much cooler air arrives next weekend.

A strong disturbance will be moving across the middle of the country Sunday night and Monday. Thunderstorms will develop over the Plains late Sunday afternoon and will move east Sunday evening and Sunday night. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that the severe weather risk from this system will likely be highest over most of central and eastern Oklahoma. Those areas have a moderate severe weather risk with all severe weather risks possible including several tornadoes. The risk in the ArkLaTex will be highest over the NW edge of the area and decrease as you look southeast. By the time the storms reach Shreveport, any severe weather concerns should be rather isolated.