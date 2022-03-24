GENEVA (AP) — Four people were found dead Thursday at the foot of a seven-story residential building in the lakeside Swiss city of Montreux, police said, and a fifth person was hospitalized in serious condition.

Swiss daily newspaper Blick, citing an unidentified police official, said the five had jumped from a building.

A regional police spokesperson, Alexandre Bisenz, told The Associated Press that he couldn’t immediately confirm the report.

Bisenz told the AP that an investigation is underway and the five people were found at about 7 a.m. Thursday outside a building near the city’s famed Casino Barriere. He declined to provide further details.

Montreux, a bucolic lakeside city, is best known as a tourist hot spot and in particular for its annual jazz festival.

Bisenz declined to indicate if the victims were Swiss nationals or foreigners.

Police and emergency teams erected white tents at the scene, and forensics investigators were spotted on the top balcony of the building.

French-language newspaper Le Temps reported that neighbors said a family of five, including two teenagers and a grandmother, lived in an apartment in the building. The paper quoted a neighbor, Claude Rouiller, as saying, “We didn’t hear anything from their home.”