SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Our warming trend will continue today and we will enjoy pleasant temperatures today and tomorrow. A strong cold front arrives this weekend, while it won't bring much precipitation, there is a window late Saturday for a few snow flurries or snow showers to develop in some parts of the ArkLaTex.

Thursday will bring the usual 30 and 40-degree early morning temperatures with areas north of I-30 below freezing. Dry air will bring mostly sunny skies today, and our high temperatures will wind up in the low 70s. Wind will be light and out of the west at 10 miles per hour.