BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) When Louisiana voters head to the polls they'll see a list of seven amendments and one proposition on the ballot. And like many amendments, if you're not familiar with them, they can be difficult to fully understand.

But the non-partisan Public Affairs Research Council, or PAR, has published a guide to help you get a firm and unfiltered grasp of the amendments, which deal with abortion, taxes and state spending, before you walk into the voting booth.

"We provide you with the background information, the arguments for and against in every one of these amendments. We don't tell you how to vote, no matter how stupid the amendment might be, we don't tell you how to vote," Robert Travis Scott, President of PAR said with a chuckle.

For instance, Amendment 3 tackles the state's Rainy Day Fund, typically consisting of hundreds of millions of dollars to be used only in certain situations.