Allstate Insurance Co. offers free identity protection

UNITED STATES(KTAL/KMSS) – According to Barracuda Researchers cyber attacks have rose more than 600 percent since the end of February.

According to Allstate Insurance Company, with traffic increasing on the internet, people are leaving behind what is called a digital footprint.

Allstate Insurance is offering free cyber protection to all U.S. Citizens 18 and above.

The protection plan will allow you to see your digital footprint, learn if your data has been breached, and stay alert to new accounts.

“We’re spending more time online than we ever are before, our digital lives are more important than they ever are before, and it’s tough to think about the fact that there might be people wanting to take advantage of that. But that’s what we are seeing,” said Communications Director, Allison May.

Click here to sign up through Allstate. The deadline is May 31.