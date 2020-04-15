Apple varieties rediscovered by the Lost Apple Project

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has extended its weekend lockdowns preventing people from leaving their homes, except in emergencies, on the vast expanse of land that has been harder hit by the coronavirus than any other Native American reservation in the U.S.

Jessie Valdez, who lives in Nageezi on the New Mexico portion of the reservation, and her grandchildren are ready. They're stocked up on food and other supplies, and plan on baking, cooking, watching movies and, “of course, a lot of cleaning."