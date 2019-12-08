Army football removes motto from spirit flag



WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)- The U. S. Military Academy at West Point removed a motto from a spirit flag used by the school’s football team because of its connection to hate groups.

The letters GFBD, which stands for “God Forgives, Brothers Don’t,” were emblazoned on a skull and crossbones flag the academy says had been used by the team since the mid-1990s.

It was originally used to emphasize teamwork, loyalty and toughness. Removal was made in early September and came after an internal investigation, the school said.

The four-letter slogan has been used by white supremacists and gangs, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

