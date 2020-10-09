Bar or restaurant? The big issue in pandemic-struck Brussels

An owner of the Beers Bank pub removes chairs and tables from the terrace of the bar at the end of the day in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Since bars in Brussels were forced to close as of Thursday for at least a month to deal with a massive surge in cases while restaurants were allowed to remain open, the big question on the streets is: when is a bar a bar and when is a bar a restaurant. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BRUSSELS (AP) — New coronavirus restrictions have put a spotlight on two Belgian classics this week: Beer and surrealism.

Since bars in Brussels were forced to close Thursday for at least a month to deal with a massive surge in virus cases but restaurants were allowed to remain open, the big question on the streets is: when is a bar a bar and when is a bar a restaurant? And more importantly, does the distinction really help contain the pandemic?

It is all very reminiscent of surrealism master Rene Magritte, who painted a picture of a pipe and wrote under it “Ceci n’est pas une pipe (This is not a pipe),” — because, of course, it is an image of a pipe.

“The Treachery of Images,” as the painting is called, also applies to Brussels watering holes these days. To stay open, bars will have to prove that they are not bars.

Aurore Phanariotis of Le Paon d’Or, which advertises itself as a “Bar Lounge,” was working on it as soon as the Brussels ban took effect. Serving coffee, beers, wines, but also pastries and nibbles, she thinks she can stay open.

“Bars indeed have to close, but bars are not places where food is served,” she said. “So I interpret it in a way that benefits me and as I have a cafe serving small food, I kind of have two hats. So I take off my cafe owner hat to wear my restaurant owner hat.”

Across Brussels, places known for their beers are suddenly highlighting their kitchen magic.

For the rest of Belgium, bars are forced to close two hours earlier than restaurants. The government sought to make things clearer Friday by insisting that restaurants would have to display their food safety permits. So, without such a paper, a bar should remain a bar, however much food they serve.

Yet, who can blame bar owners for their creativity after suffering through a three-month lockdown this spring, as well as service restrictions since the pandemic hit Belgium in March? All too many are teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.

“There are already five suicides among our members,” said Diane Delen, head of the FedCaf Belgian federation of cafes.

Bars insist they have made the same costly efforts as restaurants to apply coronavirus rules but authorities insist that a bar is much more of a COVID-19 spreader than a restaurant.

“We know that the virus finds a hotbed there,” said Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told the VRT network. “They are real hotspots. Not all bars, but, unfortunately, too many.”

A day later on Thursday, though, he sounded not nearly as certain when he came under fire from legislators for targeting bars.

“Is there scientific proof? Colleagues, I will have to frustrate you, disappoint you,” he said in the plenary. “Science is uncertain and data could be better.”

Such words turn Delen livid.

“This is a phenomenal fraud,” she said. “There is no scientific proof whatsoever.”

She added the measure would lead to a wave of bankruptcies as bars already had to close for months during the pandemic’s first wave. There are more than 1,600 bars in the Brussels region alone and some 12,000 overall in Belgium.

Vandenbroucke said he understood bar owners’ anger but said the crisis called for drastic measures.

Belgium, a nation of 11.5 million, has one of the world’s highest per-capita death rates with just over 10,000 victims. Brussels, a city of 1.2 million, has one of the highest infection rates in Europe — 568 cases per 100,000 people — and it’s rising. In many parts of Germany, authorities tighten restrictions when infections surpass 50 cases per 100,000 people.

“So don’t ask for the ultimate proof,” Vandenbroucke said. “We have to act.”

Illustrating how pressing the issue is, Brussels Minister President Rudi Vervoort, who imposed the bar ban on Wednesday, tested positive on Thursday.

“Of course it is unfair, but the virus is unfair,” Vandenbroucke said.

The bar industry, though, insists any lack of fairness comes from the authorities.

“The decision taken by the government is completely unproductive because it will only push people to meet in a higher concentration in restaurants or in private parties,” said Hubert Blanquet, who owns four bars in Brussels.

And, despite all the investments and efforts to contain the virus by bar owners, “we are pointed at like the bad boys,” he added.

