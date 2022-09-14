WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – The White House has released a statement linking President Joe Biden’s economic plan with an American Electric Vehicle manufacturing boom.

The statement demonstrated how companies like Toyota, Honda, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Panasonic recently announced EV-related manufacturing investments in North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, Kansas, and elsewhere.

The possibility of electric vehicle production creating American jobs and boosting the American economy while reducing her carbon footprint has supporters and detractors. But the statement from the White House used the Detroit Auto Show, which began today with the President in attendance, as evidence that the auto industry has shifted in the direction of EVs.

The number of EVs sold in the U.S. has tripled since the President took office.

According to Axios, 61% of all new electric vehicles registered in the U.S. were manufactured by Tesla, though the White House statement did not mention the EV manufacturer.

The White House says $85 billion has been invested in manufacturing electric vehicles, batteries, and EV chargers in the U.S. since President Biden took office. In 2022 alone, companies have tripled their investments in domestic EV manufacturing over 2020.

Wednesday, the President also announced funding approval worth $900 million to build EV charging stations in 35 states.

Less than 1% of new federal acquisitions were electric as of 2020; the percentage doubled in the President’s first year in office. Agencies have acquired five times as many EVs since the 2021 fiscal year ended.

The administration’s goal is for all new light-duty federal vehicles to be emissions-free by 2027.

“The Federal fleet is now poised to lead by example,” The White House statement said.