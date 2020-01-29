Bodycam records rescue of woman in Michigan

(AP) – Bodycam footage recorded the dramatic rescue of a woman who fell through the ice on a Michigan lake

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office posted the video of Monday’s rescue at Lake St. Clair in Harrison Township.

Korisa Miller says she was ice fishing from a dock when she slipped and fell into the frigid water.

The bodycam footage shows a deputy pulling up to the dock and, after a couple of tries, pulling Miller from the water with the help of two fishermen. Miller had been in the water for several minutes.

The crying woman tells rescuers she’s “completely numb.”

Video provided by Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.