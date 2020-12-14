                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (AP) — Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss