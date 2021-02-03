Skip to content
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
U.S. & World
Posted:
Feb 3, 2021 / 11:59 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2021 / 11:59 AM CST
TORONTO (AP) — Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.
