Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

Punxsutawney Phil returned to his burrow one day after he saw his shadow and predicted another six weeks of winter. But residents and merchants in the tiny Pennsylvania town that Phil put on the map are hoping the coronavirus pandemic does not continue to cast its shadow over the next Groundhog Day.

This year's virtual Groundhog Day event left the community, which is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, without its annual economic boost from visitors who spend money on lodging, food, beverages and souvenirs.