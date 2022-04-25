BURLINGTON, Vt. (KTAL/KMSS) – Vermont State Police posted a dramatic video showing what happens when motorists carry loads in open-bed trucks that are unsecured.

Dashcam footage shows a police vehicle traveling on I-89 in South Burlington as it was struck by a chair. The chair flew backward out of the bed of a pickup truck and landed on the cruiser’s hood on April 21.

“Luckily, no one was injured, but the cruiser sustained significant damage,” police said. “The pickup truck’s driver received a ticket for having an unsecured load.”