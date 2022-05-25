SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school has once again left people across the nation heartbroken and wondering how to cope.

At least 19 children and two adults were killed in the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

“I was very sad, just heartbreaking, that someone would do that to kids so young or just anybody, really,“ said Shreveport resident Joe Sullivan.

Kate Ramsey is a counselor at Retreat Behavioral Health, and as a mother, she understands the emotional response.

“I think like everybody across the country, just this overwhelming rush of emotions and feelings of powerlessness,“ Ramsey said.

Sullivan also said he fears becoming a parent someday because mass shootings continue to happen.

“It makes me scared you know to raise kids, you know? America in general, especially with the way it’s going. It’s kind of feels more and more common,“ Sullivan said.

But Ramsey believes fear and hope both are contagious. She also believes we should be mindful of the things we post online when these events happen.

“Our children are on social media all the time. They’re going to know if we’re writing, ‘I’m terrified to send my child to school.’ You may feel that, but you can’t put that out there where your child is going to read it or hear it,“ said Ramsey.

Ramsey said as adults, we must sort out our emotions with our support systems or counselors. That way, we don’t talk fear into our kids. Instead, we should step back and realize that we’re safe in this moment, look at safety protocols at home and their schools, then communicate that with our little ones.

“I think to respond with fear without really looking into the safety measures, that’s going to hurt everybody,” Ramsey said. “And it’s hard because this kind of unbelievable event causes us all to be fearful. We all want to take our children, put them under a glass dome and keep them safe forever. But we’re not teaching them resilience and coping skills that way.”

Ramsey even suggests some things to show resilience could be writing thank you notes to the first responders in Uvalde or letters to the children that survived the mass shooting.