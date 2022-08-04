OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — A property owner in Kansas couldn’t believe the surprise he got on Monday morning.

A roof repair company was ripping shingles from the top of his home — but he hadn’t called for a new roof to be installed. That crew, according to Overland Park police, was at the wrong residence.

“We’ve got to get over to the house. There’s people ripping the roof off the house,” Steve Kornspan, who owns that house, recalled saying.

Kornspan owns several homes around Johnson County and says he maintains the one that unexpectedly lost part of the roof as a short-term rental. The renters, who were in the area for a sporting event, were awakened by the noise of power tools.

“I said, ‘We’re not getting a roof on that house,’” Kornspan said.

Kornspan’s photos from that day show how that crew managed to remove every shingle before realizing they were at the wrong address, and once they did, they took off. Kornspan told Overland Park police he found the crew working at an address a few streets over.

“I don’t know where the confusion … whether it came from the roofing company or these guys. I don’t know who these guys were or why they did my house. The number wasn’t even close,” Kornspan said.

Kornspan won’t say which company is to blame, but he did say they’ve been cooperative. They’re paying for the replacement roof, which was installed Tuesday.

Overland Park Police spokesperson John Lacy said this isn’t a criminal matter. Rather, it’s classified as a civil matter since there was no intent to damage the property.

“This is basically an accident. There’s no criminal intent involved. At this time, there’s no criminal damage to property,” Lacy said.

Kornspan said he isn’t even angry over this.

“We got it taken care of, and it’s just done. It’s what I do every day. Things come up, and we deal with it and we move on,” Kornspan said with a smile.

Lacy said Kornspan did the right thing by calling police — since a report serves as a legal document for what happened. Kornspan said he wouldn’t have needed to call for help if the roofing crew had owned up to their mistake in the first place.