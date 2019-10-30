Dashcam video shows Oklahoma police officer texting before car crashes into his patrol vehicle

TULSA, Ok. (KJRH/Tulsa Police Department)—A Dashcam video shows an Oklahoma police officer texting and driving right before being hit by another car.

The crash happened on August 15th in Tulsa.

Dash cam video shows a car crossing the median and slamming into the officer’s patrol car. Video from inside the patrol car shows the officer texting and driving right before he’s hit. His airbag deploys, then the officer struggles to open his door and exit the vehicle.

The other driver was at fault for the accident and neither person was seriously injured.