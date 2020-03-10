Dick’s to stop selling guns in 440 more stores

(CNN) — Dick’s Sporting Goods will stop selling guns at 440 additional stores this year, escalating the company’s methodical elimination of firearms from its stores.

The move follows a series of decisions at Dick’s to scale back gun sales. A few days after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting in February 2018, the company announced it would stop selling semi-automatic weapons like the one used in the event.

A few months later, Dick’s pulled firearms and hunting accessories from 10 stores as a test. That went well: Overall sales increased at those stores.

The company then pulled guns and ammunition from 125 additional stores in March 2019.

Now Dick’s plans to nearly quadruple the number of stores without guns, the company announced during its fourth-quarter earnings report Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.