Disney CEO apologizes to school fined for playing movie, pledges to donate money

BERKELEY, Calif. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company has taken to twitter to apologize to a California School after being fined by a licensing company for playing a Disney video during a fundraiser event.

The CEO, Robert Iger tweeted out his apologies this morning on behalf of the company and says that he will personally donate to their fundraising initiative.

According to KPIX, in November the Dad’s Club of the PTA presented a “parent’s night out” fundraiser at Emerson Elementary to support the school, in the school calendar listing, the club said it was going to play the most recent version of the Disney animated film, “The Lion King.”

Emerson Elementary School’s PTA president told KPIX the organization will pay the fee and they hope that amount can be recouped through donations.