(Storyful) Mourners formed a long, snaking line through the Meadows in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday, September 12, waiting to see the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II as it lay in rest at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Footage recorded by Ian Simpson shows the line, as mourners were told they could expect to wait around 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Simpson wrote that the line when he was there was “well over a mile” to the wristband collection point and another mile and a half from there to the cathedral.

The coffin was set to be flown to London on Tuesday evening, ahead of a period of lying in state at Westminster Hall. The public was being warned of potential wait times in London of up to 35 hours.

Credit: Ian Simpson via Storyful