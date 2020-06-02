Entertainment companies make statements about #BlackLivesMatter and allowing ‘more important voices to be heard’

FILE – In this Monday, May 25, 2020, file frame from video provided by Darnella Frazier, a Minneapolis officer kneels on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed man who was pleading that he could not breathe, in Minneapolis. Police around the U.S. and law enforcement experts are broadly condemning the way Floyd, who died in police custody, was restrained by a Minneapolis officer who dug his knee into the man’s neck. (Darnella Frazier via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple entertainment entities have lent their voices and actions to the current situation in America.

George Floyd died 8 days ago, protests have followed and companies such as Sony, PlayStation and Nickelodeon have decided to take a stance.

On Monday night, Nickelodeon did not broadcast any programming for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

PlayStation decided to postpone their PlayStation 5 event “in order to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

Sony took a firm position with the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

On Thursday, June 4, the first of two memorial services for George Floyd is taking place in Minneapolis.