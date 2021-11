ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) -- A man pulled over for a traffic stop in Vermilion Parish turned out to be a federal fugitive who fled from deputies and took his own life in a field.

Kelly Vaughn, 43, (also known as Kelly Edward Griffin), was pulled over by Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies at around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning for not wearing a helmet while driving a motorcycle, according to Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais. Vaughn was pulled over near the intersection of La. 700 and Shelly Rd.