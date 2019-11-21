Ex-Scottish leader Alex Salmond denies sex assault charges

Former Scottish leader Alex Salmond speaks to the media after leaving the High Court in Edinburgh, Thursday Nov. 21, 2019. Salmond, one of the country’s best-known politicians, appeared in court faces a total of 14 charges of attempted rape, sexual assault and indecent assault against 10 women. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Former Scottish leader Alex Salmond, one of the country’s best-known politicians, has appeared in court accused of sex crimes including attempting to rape a woman at the leader’s official residence.

Salmond faces a total of 14 charges of attempted rape, sexual assault and indecent assault against 10 women.

He denies all the charges. The 64-year-old Salmond said outside Edinburgh’s High Court on Thursday that “I am innocent and I will defend my position vigorously.”

Salmond led the pro-independence Scottish National Party for 20 years and headed Scotland’s semi-autonomous government as its first minister from 2007 to 2014.

He took Scotland to the verge of independence from the U.K. by holding a 2014 referendum. He stepped down as leader after the “remain” side won the vote 55% to 45%.