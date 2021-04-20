16-year-old girl killed in Ohio police shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation Now) — Columbus Police said a 16-year-old girl was killed in an officer-involved shooting on the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Police showed bodycam footage Tuesday night at a news conference of the officer shooting the girl as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife.

Interim Chief of Police Michael Woods said the video shows the officer acted to save the live of another young girl.

A black-handled blade resembling a kitchen knife or steak knife appeared to be lying on the sidewalk next to her immediately after she fell.

Woods said the incident began at approximately 4:32 p.m. when 911 received a call about a group of women trying to stab the caller and “put their hands on them” on the Woods said dispatchers tried to get information about weapons, but didn’t get that information.

The video shows the officer arriving at the scene as a fight between an undetermined number of people is taking place. Woods said a female with a knife attempts to stab one person who is on the ground, followed by a second who is pushed up against a vehicle. It is when the female goes to the second person against the car that the officer fires his weapon four times.

The officer then provides medical aid to the girl who was shot.

Woods said the department released the footage as quickly as it could in an effort to be transparent with the public.

Woods did not identify the victim, but family said she was 16-year-old Makiyah Bryant. She was transported to Mount Carmel East, where she was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m.

A statement released by Franklin County Family Services said Bryant was a foster child under the care of Franklin County Family Services, calling her death “a tragic incident,” adding the organization is continuing its involvement with the family.

Columbus Police confirmed that it has requested the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) respond to the scene. BCI is often tasked with investigating shootings involving police officers.

State law allows police to use deadly force to protect themselves or others, and investigators will determine whether this shooting was such an instance Woods explained.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther previously identified the victim as a young woman in a tweet Tuesday evening.

“This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life,” Ginther tweeted.

He later said at the news conference, “We know based on this footage the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community.”

Ben Crump, who represented the Floyd family in their civil case against the city of Minneapolis, tweeted about the shooting saying “As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting.”

As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting as @ColumbusPolice killed an unarmed 15yo Black girl named Makiyah Bryant. Another child lost! Another hashtag. ✊🏾🙏🏾#JusticeForMakiyahBryant https://t.co/9ssR5gfqm5 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 21, 2021

A crowd gathered Tuesday night at the scene on Legion Lane, which police had partially blocked off to traffic. Others gathered at the city’s police headquarters to protest, a week after officers pepper-sprayed a group that tried to enter the headquarters over the police killing of a man who had a gun in a hospital emergency room.

Hundreds of protesters pushed past police barriers outside the headquarters and approached officers as city officials were showing the bodycam video inside. Many chanted, “Say her name!” While others signified the victim’s age by yelling, “she was just a kid.” Officers with bicycles pushed protesters back and threatened to deploy pepper spray on the crowd.

The shooting happened about 25 minutes before a judge read the verdict convicting former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the killing of Floyd.

Kimberly Shepherd, 50, who has lived in the neighborhood for 17 years, said she knew the victim.

“The neighborhood has definitely went through its changes, but nothing like this,” Shepherd said of the shooting. “But this is the worst thing that has ever happened out here and unfortunately it is at the hands of police.”

Shepherd and her neighbor Jayme Jones, 51, had celebrated the guilty verdict of Chauvin. But things changed quickly, she said.

“We were happy about the verdict. But you couldn’t even enjoy that,” Shepherd said. “Because as you’re getting one phone call that he was guilty, I’m getting the next phone call that this is happening in my neighborhood.”

NewsNation affiliate WCMH and The Associated Press contributed to this report