OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) -- An Opelousas man has been reported missing after last being seen in Bastrop, La. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, according to Opelousas Police.

Wilfred Kennerson, III, 36, of Opelousas, was supposed to have returned from a trip to Bastrop, but instead police discovered his empty vehicle today, Oct. 8, in the 600 block of N. Market St. in Opelousas.