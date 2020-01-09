Feds: Security guard threatened Trump over Iranian’s death

In this Jan. 4, 2020 photo made available by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Chauncy Devonte Lump is under arrest. Authorities charged Lump with threatening to kill President Trump in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. (Broward County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP)- A Florida security guard is in jail after authorities say he threatened to kill President Donald Trump as retaliation for the U.S. military killing an Iranian general.

The Secret Service says Chauncy Lump posted a live video on Facebook last week where he stated “he killed my leader and I have to kill” Trump. Agents say Lump periodically displayed a semi-automatic rifle while wearing white cream on his face and a towel wrapped on his head like a turban.

Lump told agents he was joking. He was being held Thursday on $100,000 bail on charges of threatening the president.

