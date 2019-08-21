G-7 ‘counter-summit’ protest mobilizes against inequality

A woman walks past graffitis reading in Basque language “No to G7” Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 in Irun, Spain. Protesters are setting up camp in towns near the Spanish border to prepare actions during the Aug. 24-26 gathering of major world democracies. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

IRUN, Spain (AP) — Protesters are beginning to set up camp on both sides of the border between France and Spain ahead of this year’s G-7 summit of the world’s major industrialized nations.

They’re calling it a “counter-summit” and have a packed schedule of conferences and workshops along the Basque coast to protest social and economic inequality, climate change, migration policies and other concerns.

Sebastien Bailleul, a spokesman for the protesters, said Wednesday several thousand people are expected. He says they’re expecting the protest to be peaceful, in contrast with previous summits when protests have degenerated into running battles with police.

The summit’s hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders of the Group of Seven nations arrive Saturday for three days in the French resort town of Biarritz.