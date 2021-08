DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A cash reward is being offered for the identity of a burglar who was caught on camera breaking into a cell phone store in De Soto Parish early Friday morning.

According to the De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office, the Mansfield Police Department received a call around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, August 13 about a business being burglarized in the 800 block of Polk Street.