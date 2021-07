BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Bossier families are speaking out after they say they were defrauded out of thousands of dollars by a local business.

The families say they paid the contractor to build swimming pools in their backyards, but the pools were not built. They found out the company has lost their license, leaving them thousands of dollars out of pocket. The victims include a veteran and special needs child.