Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Crime
Local
Texarkana
Arkansas
Louisiana
Texas
Veterans Voices
Newsfeed Now
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Education
Entertainment
Gas Buddy
Consumer Alerts
BestReviews
Weird
Top Stories
Man accused in suicide-for-hire plot of Alex Murdaugh shares his side
Video
LIVE: Shatner set to boldly go where hundreds have gone before
Live
Why Social Security’s cost of living adjustment will jump next year
Breezy and warm Wednesday, Fall weather takes over this weekend
Video
Video ▶️
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
WeatheRate
Download our weather app
Top Stories
Breezy and warm Wednesday, Fall weather takes over this weekend
Video
Kid’s Weathercast: Katelyn Tullos
Video
Rain to decrease Wednesday with much cooler air arriving this weekend
Video
A warm front will bring scattered thunderstorms today
Video
Sports
China 2022
Local Sports
High School Sports
NBC 6 Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award Entry
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Dodgers, Giants prep for deciding NLDS Game 5
Close calls: NFL has record number of games decided late
LEADING OFF: La Russa, White Sox weigh ’22 after elimination
Going the distance: Giants-Dodgers headed to Game 5 Thursday
Hispanic Heritage Month
Community
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Hunger Action Month
Jefferson Awards
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
Standout Students
Voices of Courage
Fit for Life
Lifestyle
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
The Lynn Vance Show
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Events
Contests
Top Stories
Shreveport Little Theatre opens “The Foreigner” and marks a milestone
Video
Natchitoches seeks federal grant to build bike paths, pedestrian lanes, and more
Video
Shreveport Little Theater putting final touches on ‘The Foreigner’
Video
The 45th annual Red River Revel Festival comes to an end
Video
Loving Living Local
Baking with Biskie
About Us
Meet the Team
Sign up for Alerts
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
KSHV 45
Download Our App
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Work for Us
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast
U.S. & World
Posted:
Oct 13, 2021 / 08:33 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2021 / 08:33 AM CDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
Trending Stories
DPSO: Cash reward offered for information that leads to arrest of Shreveport suspect
CPSO: 3 teens arrested after alleged drug deal goes south, ends in gunfire & car crash
Video
Police believe victim whose body was found in Lake Bistineau was killed in Shreveport
Video
CPSO investigating fatal 18-wheeler involved crash in Keithville
Video
Woman accused of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and more in Louisiana
Don't Miss
Shreveport Little Theatre opens “The Foreigner” and marks a milestone
Video
Lego unveils Titanic set, its largest ever
Here are 6 iOS 15 settings you should disable right now to improve battery life
Tortoise safely returned to his Metairie home after being missing for nearly two months
Video
No small pothole: Giant sinkhole forms under Texarkana street
Video
3 mistakes you make when carving a pumpkin, according to an expert
Bear gets up close and personal with Ring doorbell
Video