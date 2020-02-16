“I’m One Lucky Man” – Steering Wheel Stops Steel Beam

(WDIV/NBC News) – A Michigan man is lucky to be alive after a steel beam crashed through his front windshield.

Johnnie Lowe, a father of three, thought his life was over when the steel beam came loose from the truck in front of him.

Lowe was driving a 26 foot box truck to Lansing on Thursday to pick up auto parts for DNC Logistics. He said a flatbed truck changed lanes when the steel beam fell off and hit the freeway.

“When it bounced, saw it was steel and said, ‘This is going down,’ braced myself,” he said.

The steel beam stopped inches from his chest.

