Italy expels 2 suspected extremists from Bangladesh, Morocco

ROME (AP) — Italy’s interior ministry says two suspected extremists from Bangladesh and Morocco, including an imam who allegedly beat children studying the Quran, have been expelled from the country.

The ministry on Monday identified the imam as a 19-year-old man from Bangladesh who was teaching religion at an Islamic cultural center in the northern city of Padua.

The ministry said the man had a “radical vision of Islam.”

The other suspected extremist was identified as a 24-year-old Moroccan living in Turin. Police alleged he had links to a fellow Moroccan who was convicted of association with the aim of terrorism.