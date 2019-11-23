Italy to approve funds for orphans of violence against women

Demonstrators march during a national march against violence on women, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Italy is poised to approve funding for children whose mothers were slain in violence targeting women. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Saturday, “the money won’t restore the affection” of mothers, but he says 12 million euros ($13.5 million) in funding, to be approved on Monday by a government decree, will finance scholarships, medical expenses and training for these children. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ROME (AP) — Italy is poised to approve funding for children whose mothers were slain in violence targeting women.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri tweeted Saturday that “the money won’t restore the lost affection” of their mothers.

But he said 12 million euros ($13.5 million) in funding, to be approved on Monday by a government decree, will finance scholarships, medical expenses and training for these children.

After their mothers are slain by husbands, boyfriends or former partners, many children are effectively left orphaned since their fathers end up in prison for long terms, while other attackers kill themselves.

Italian women have been rebelling against Italian cultural attitudes that are lenient about violence targeting them. Only a generation ago, Italy’s penal code called for short prison sentences for men who killed women out of jealousy.

Word of the funding came as thousands of women and their supporters marched through the center of Rome on Saturday to press for actions to combat violence aimed at women. The first row of women held a banner reading, “We’ve revolted against violence.”

Among their demands are more public support for shelters for women fleeing from violent spouses or domestic partners and quick protection by law enforcement for those who file complaints with police about men who have beaten or otherwise harmed them.

Monday is International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.