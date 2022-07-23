KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — It wasn’t the July 4th celebration a Kansas City-area mother of two had hoped for. About three weeks after a driver ran over Karly McFatrich, she’s still at home recovering.

“The dude decided to run over me three times,” McFatrich said.

McFatrich said she had a confrontation with someone at a trailer park and in response the man ran her over with his Toyota Tundra. She’s bruised in multiple places but the majority of the pain is in her left leg. McFatrich says the skin on her leg looks “completely dead.”

So far, she’s had seven skin grafting surgeries at the University of Kansas Hospital.

“It’s never going to be the same,” McFatrich said. “My ankle is swollen all the way from my ankle to my toes. I can’t feel my toes.”

McFatrich said doctors told her it’ll take six months to know if her leg will be OK. Her long road to recovery will include installing a wheelchair ramp to get in her home, which she says she doesn’t have the money for.

While she’s focused on getting better, she said she wants justice, too.

“I didn’t deserve it and I never thought this would happen to me,” said McFatrich.

Kansas City Police Department says documents were sent to the prosecutor’s office for a review of charges for the suspect. No decision has been made yet.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover costs for a wheelchair ramp.