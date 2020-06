PALMDALE, Calif. (KTLA) – The death of a 24-year-old black man found hanged from a tree at a park in Palmdale on Wednesday was initially being investigated as an apparent suicide, but many in the community are raising questions about what happened to him.

Robert L. Fuller was pronounced dead shortly after a passerby spotted him hanging from a tree at Poncitlán Square, in between Palmdale City Hall and a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.