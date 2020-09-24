LIVE: 2 officers shot in Louisville amid Breonna Taylor protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFLA/News Nation) – At least two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky MetroSafe confirmed to NewsNation.

Both officers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.

A grand jury announced that Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13.

No other details were immediately available.